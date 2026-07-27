Dr. Anna Elton Shares Relationship Tips from “The Formula of Desire”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Licensed marriage and family therapist and clinical sexologist Dr. Anna Elton discussed the “summer roommate syndrome” — the feeling many couples experience when busy summer schedules make them feel more like co-parents than romantic partners.
She emphasized the importance of communication that goes beyond schedules and to-do lists, encouraging couples to intentionally reconnect emotionally and physically.
Dr. Elton also introduced her upcoming book, “The Formula of Desire,” which explores intimacy, connection, and relationship wellness. The book will be released on August 1.