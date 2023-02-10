Double bassist Xavier Foley performs on VTM ahead of VCU concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- Xavier Foley is a talented double bassist who is based in Kansas City. He is in Richmond to perform a concert at Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday, February 11.

He was recently named one of “23 classical musical composers and performers to watch in 2023” by The Washington Post. Foley is also the winner of a prestigious 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant.

The musician stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to chat with us about his visit to the River City and perform two songs.

You can see him perform live as part of the VCU Music’s Mary Anne Rennolds Chamber Concert Series on Feb. 11 at 7pm at Singleton Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are $35. Click here for more details.

Click here to visit Xavier Foley’s website.

Be sure to watch both videos above to see Xavier's two performances.