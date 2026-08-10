Donna Summer: The Musical at Dogwood Dell

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities presents Donna Summer: The Musical! It’ll be part of the 68th Annual Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell and will feature more than 20 of the singer’s greatest hits, celebrating her life, music and legacy.

Desirée Dabney and Jana Nicole Prentiss stopped by our studio to share what you can expect.

To learn more about Donna Summer: The Musical coming to Dogwood Dell, click here.

Performances will take place August 14, 15 and 16 at 8pm at Dogwood Dell Amphitheatre, located at 1625 Byrd Park Drive in Richmond.

It’s FREE and open to the public.

The event is presented by Dogwood Dell in collaboration with the BLK VA Theater Alliance.