Dominion Energy Solutions helps homeowners explore whether solar is right for them

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy Solutions is helping Virginia homeowners determine whether residential solar is a good fit for their homes while emphasizing transparency, education and customer service throughout the process.

Factors such as a home’s orientation, available roof space and shade from surrounding trees can all affect solar production. Dominion Energy Solutions says its energy advisors work with homeowners to evaluate those factors and will let customers know when solar may not make sense for their property.

Consumers are encouraged to do their homework before selecting a solar provider. Barry, president of the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia, recommends checking a company’s reputation through BBB.org . Homeowners should also be cautious of high-pressure sales tactics, including companies pushing customers to sign contracts within 48 hours, and should ask exactly how production guarantees work if a solar system produces less energy than promised.

To learn more or connect with an energy advisor, visit Dominion Energy Solutions .

Dominion Energy Solutions 600 East Canal Street Richmond, VA

Phone: 837-930882 Website: solutions.dominionenergy.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU*}