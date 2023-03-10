Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Divorce rates are higher in March? 

Tammy Trenta, MBA, CFP, CTC, CEXP, the Founder &amp; CEO of Family Financial, stopped by to share tips to help navigate what may be a very difficult time in the lives of many.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 13:05:36-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Divorce continues to be an ongoing challenge for many to get through. Tammy Trenta, MBA, CFP, CTC, CEXP, the Founder & CEO of Family Financial, stopped by to share tips to help navigate what may be a very difficult time in the lives of many.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!