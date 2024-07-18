Divine World Changers International's Back to School Event 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Derwin Hickman, Sr., Pastor of Divine World Changers International Ministries joined us along with church member William Duggar who shared more about their Back to school event happening Saturday, August 10th from 11am until 2pm at 6421 Rigsby Road in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 18, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Derwin Hickman, Sr., Pastor of Divine World Changers International Ministries joined us along with church member William Duggar who shared more about their Back to school event happening Saturday, August 10th from 11am until 2pm at 6421 Rigsby Road in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.