Discover Fresh, Local Seafood at East End Fish Co.

RICHMOND, Va. -- East End Fish Company in Richmond is your go-to spot for premium, local seafood. Sourcing directly from Virginia Beach, East End offers black sea bass and tilefish that are expertly handled for peak freshness.

To keep your seafood perfect, Forrest recommends wrapping it in butcher paper to avoid moisture and slime—ensuring your catch stays fresh longer. Stop by at 1330 North 25th Street, visit eastendfishco.com , or connect via phone and Instagram for more information.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EAST END FISH CO.*}

