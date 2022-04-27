Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Discounts and Rewards from AAA Mid-Atlantic for Moms, Dads, and Grads

Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic shared some of the great offerings with our Andrias White Murdaugh.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:27:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate this Spring with the help of AAA Mid- Atlantic. AAA offers many terrific discounts and benefits to their perfect for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Graduation season! Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic shared some of the great offerings with our Andrias White Murdaugh. For more information, visit the AAA Mid-Atlantic website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!