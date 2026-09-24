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“Dirty Dancing” comes to Richmond

Dirty Dancing Live at the Altria Theatre
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The beloved story of Dirty Dancing is hitting the stage in Richmond as the national touring production makes its premiere at the Altria Theater. Running through Sunday, September 27th, the live musical brings the iconic film to life with unforgettable music, energetic choreography, and fan-favorite moments audiences know by heart. Actor Dan Klimko, who plays Neil Kellerman, stopped by to discuss the production and what makes this live version special.

Dirty Dancing – The Musical
Altria Theater
6 North Laurel Street, Richmond
Through Sunday, September 27th

Tickets and show information are available at: altriatheater.com

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