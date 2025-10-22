Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ creator Jeff Kinney stops in Richmond for ‘Partypooper’ Tour

He's just released his 20th book in the global smash hit series.
RICHMOND, Va. -- #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jeff Kinney is stopping in RVA on his Partypooper Tour!

In celebration of the 20th 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book, Kinney and bbgb tales for kids will host a SOLD OUT laugh-out-loud birthday bash at Huguenot High School on October 22.

Before the big event, he took some time to talk with our Evanne Armour about his beloved series, the unique book tour and this huge milestone. Watch the video above for their conversation.

While tickets are sold out, you can still order signed books on bbgb’s website.

Click here to visit WimpyKid.com.

