RICHMOND, Va. --Join in the celebration happening Thursday, February 12th from 6pm until 8pm in the VUU Chapel- Coburn Hall at 1500 North Lombardy Street in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
Desireé Roots to be featured in “Still Rising: The Soundtrack of Black History”
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. --Join in the celebration happening Thursday, February 12th from 6pm until 8pm in the VUU Chapel- Coburn Hall at 1500 North Lombardy Street in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.