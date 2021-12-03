Watch
Delicious Tequila Shrimp Tacos

Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick joins us with her flavorful tequila shrimp tacos.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 03, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your taste buds on a tropical getaway from your own home. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick joins us with her flavorful tequila shrimp tacos. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and de-veined

¼ cup tequila

¼ cup lime juice

Zest of 1 lime

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Skewer Sticks

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients except for the shrimp and whisk together.

2. Add the shrimp and coat them in the marinade and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.

3 Place the shrimp onto skewer sticks and heat your grill to medium heat. Once the grill is hot, place the skewers on the grill is opaque, about 3-5 minutes per side.

4. Place shrimp in grain-free tortillas and top with cilantro lime sauce and simple pico.

Find these sauce recipes in Erika Schlick's, Wandering Palate. Enjoy with avocado or jicama on the side.

