Defiant Spirits: Exploring the Legacy of Clementina Rind

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Museum of History & Culture presents Defiant Spirits: Exploring the Legacy of Clementina Rind.

Today, Michael Plumb, Vice President for Education and Engagement at VMHC and Barry Haneberg, Founder and Distiller at Virago Spirits joined us with all the details.

Event Details: August 14th from 6-8pm at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.Give them a call at 804-340-1800 or visit the website, VirginiaHistory.org.

