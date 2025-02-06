Debunking estate planning myths

RICHMOND, Va. -- Estate planning can be a challenge to navigate, especially with the amount of misinformation that is out there.

Zakyrah Hundley, an attorney with Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac, PLLC, joined the show to share what you can do to ease the process.

Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac, PLLC is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Suite 202 C, Midlothian, VA 23113. Give the team a call at 804-423-1382 or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINSLOW, MCCURRY & MACCORMAC, PLLC*}