David Rogers' Big Bugs at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Jessica talked with Beth Anne Booth, Exhibitions Manager at Lewis Ginter who shared more about the exhibit happening now through August 28th.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take a look at these bugs! Jessica talked with Beth Anne Booth, Exhibitions Manager at Lewis Ginter who shared more about the exhibit happening now through August 28th. Join in the fun at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in RIchmond for more information, give them a call at 804 262-9887 or visit the website lewisginter.org. Connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Ticket Information: Included with regular Garden admission; $17 adults; $8 children age 3-12; free for members

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN*}

