Dating tips from a certified matchmaker

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dating has continued to change over the past year or so. Amber Artis, CEO of Select Date Society shares her insight, tips, and the many services Select Date Society has to offer in this post-pandemic society. For more information on Amber and Select Date Society, visit their website.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 14:17:51-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dating has continued to change over the past year or so. Amber Artis, CEO of Select Date Society shares her insight, tips, and the many services Select Date Society has to offer in this post-pandemic society. For more information on Amber and Select Date Society, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.