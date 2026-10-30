Dare you visit? The 10 most haunted places in Virginia (two in Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking for some Halloween fright, you don't have to go far. Two of the most haunted places in Virginia are located in Richmond, according to HauntBound.

The online field guide to America's most haunted places recently released an evidence-ranked index of the commonwealth's spookiest spots.

Editor Ben Fineman chatted with Virginia This Morning about their ranking process and the list, including the locations in Richmond:

"1. Virginia's Executive Mansion

The Virginia Executive Mansion, completed in 1813, is the oldest continuously occupied governor's residence in the country. Its ghost, the Gray Lady, is said to have first appeared to Governor Philip McKinney in the 1890s: a young woman in a taffeta gown at an upstairs window, who local lore says died when her carriage overturned as she left the mansion. Governor Linwood Holton told of paintings found face down in the morning, and a Capitol Police officer has described a smiling woman in white by a mirror on the stairs during an overnight patrol.

8. William H. Grant House

HauntBound identified two distinct published accounts at this historic home. Reported phenomena include phantom footsteps."

BONUS: Coming in at #10 on the list is nearby Tuckahoe Plantation.

CLICK HERE to see HauntBound's FULL list of the 10 Most Haunted Places in Virginia.