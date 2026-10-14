Cyber Safe in 60: Never approve a request you didn’t initiate

RICHMOND, Va. -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and it’s important to take steps to make sure your home network is protected.

We’re partnering with Bastionpoint Technology to share quick, practical tips to keep you safe online.

Today’s advice is to never approve a multi-factor authentication request you didn’t initiate. If you receive an unexpected notification asking you to approve a log in, don’t approve it just to make the notification disappear. It could mean someone already has your user name and password.

Watch the video above to see the full tip.

Learn more about important steps like these to ensure your network is protected. Click here to get informed.