RICHMOND, Va. -- Curry Shrimp Pasta from Chef Ausar AriAnkh

Serves 8

· 1 box of Cavatappi pasta

· 2 oz of salted or unsalted butter

· 2 tablespoons of curry powder

· 1 cup of heavy whipping cream

· 1 cup of Coconut Milk

· 2 cups Diced Red, Green, Yellow bell peppers (as desired)

· chopped green onions (as desired)

· 1 scotch bonnet pepper

· freshly chopped thyme

· 1 teaspoon of chopped garlic

· 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

· 3 tablespoons of vegetable base of your choice

· 1/2 teaspoon of season salt

· 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

· 2 lbs of 16-20 shrimp, peel, deveined, tail-on

· salt to taste

· Scallions slice for garnish

· Parsley chopped for garnish

Instructions

1. Cook cavatappi pasta to an al dente texture according to box directions. Strain and set aside. Combined all your spices to make a blend.

2. Place your sauté pan on the stove with a medium high heat.

3. In a bowl season shrimp with spice blend until lightly coated.

4. Once sauté pan is hot add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil sear off seasoned shrimp until cooked. Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.

5. Add onions, peppers, and garlic. Sauté until garlic starts to caramelize. Add cream, coconut milk, base, fresh thyme, and the rest of your seasonings. Once the mixture comes to a boil add pasta and stir. Once well combined add the shrimp back into the pan. Mix until well combined. Add butter and salt to taste. Garnish with sliced scallions and chopped parsley.

6. Enjoy!