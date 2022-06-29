Curry Lamb Crepe with Pineapple-Mango Chutney from Les Crepes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef and Restaurateur Fernando Lozada of Les Crepes stopped by to share a savory twist on the crepe. Today, he prepared a Curry Lamb Crepe with Pineapple-Mango Chutney. For more information on Chef Lozada and Les Crepes, visit the restaurant website.
