Curating a custom Vision Board with Dianna Farchione 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dianna Farchione of Curate by Dianna stopped by to inspire us to get intentional and create a vision board. For more information and upcoming workshops, visit her website.
Posted
and last updated
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dianna Farchione of Curate by Dianna stopped by to inspire us to get intentional and create a vision board. For more information and upcoming workshops, visit her website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.