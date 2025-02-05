Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Cultivate your conqueror mindset and the Muscle to Bone Push Up Challenge

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rob “Conqueror” Roberts stopped by the show to share his insight and his Muscle to Bone Push Up Challenge. For more information, visit his website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!