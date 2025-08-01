Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Culinary Artistry Workshop presented by the Society, Inc. 

Culinary Artistry Workshop presented by the Society, Inc.
Culinary Artistry Workshop presented by the Society, Inc.
Culinary Artistry Workshop presented by the Society, Inc.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tanya Miller, Member of The Society, Inc. joined us to share more about their upcoming Culinary Artistry Workshop featuring Chef Cory Sheldon. For more information, visit the website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!