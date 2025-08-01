Culinary Artistry Workshop presented by the Society, Inc. 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tanya Miller, Member of The Society, Inc. joined us to share more about their upcoming Culinary Artistry Workshop featuring Chef Cory Sheldon. For more information, visit the website.
