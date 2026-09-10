Crossroads Art Center Showcases “Fashion as Art” Exhibition This September

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s Crossroads Art Center is preparing to spotlight fashion design as fine art with its upcoming exhibition, “Fashion as Art,” opening Friday, September 18th.

The new Fashion as Art exhibition will feature the work of three fashion designers, highlighting both their artistic vision and their contributions to the local creative community.

Crossroads Art Center continues to serve as a hub for Richmond’s creative community, blending fine art, education, and collaboration under one roof.