RICHMOND, Va. -- Crossroads Art Center is spotlighting Richmond’s creative community with an art opening and artist reception Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2016 Staples Mill Road.

Five shows will open, including the All Media Show, featuring paintings, sculpture, glass, pottery, fabric and more. Visitors can meet participating artists, hear about the inspiration behind their work and see demonstrations from select artists. A gallery talk and awards presentation for the All Media Show are also planned for the evening. The exhibitions continue through Jan. 3.

Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staples Mill Road, Richmond

Phone: 804-278-8950

Website: crossroadsartcenter.com

Lula Bells Reservations: 804-658-3617

Email: lulabells rva@gmail.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CROSSROADS ART CENTER*}