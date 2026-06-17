Crispy Rice with Spicy Salmon — A Perfect Make-Ahead Dish for Summer Entertaining

RICHMOND, Va. -- Private Chef Gianna Stanley joined Virginia This Morning to share her flavorful, party-ready recipe for crispy rice with spicy salmon — a dish that can be prepared the night before, making it an ideal option for summer gatherings.

Chef Gianna’s emphasis on local, ethically sourced ingredients ensures every bite is as wholesome as it is delicious. With its flexible preparation and stunning presentation, this dish is perfect for impressing guests while keeping summer entertaining stress-free. For more on Gianna, visit her website .

