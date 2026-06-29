Crewe Airfest – July 2nd at Crewe Municipal Airport

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take to the skies and celebrate summer at the Crewe Airfest on Thursday, July 2, from 5–10 PM at the Crewe Municipal Airport.

Enjoy touch-a-truck, bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting, and delicious options from 15 local food vendors. Aviation enthusiasts will love seeing aircrafts on display, and handheld drones from local colleges.

The evening wraps up with a spectacular fireworks show in celebration of the 250th anniversary. Admission is free, with $5 parking on site.

For details and more, give them a call at 434-294-0280 visit their website .

{*THE CREWE AIRFEST IS SPONSORED BY DOMINION ENERGY, CEP SOLAR ENERGY, AND CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY*}

