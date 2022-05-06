Crepe Suzette from Les Crepes

RICHMOND, Va. -- In celebration of Crepes Suzette Day, Chef and Restaurateur, Fernando Lozada of Les Crepes stopped by to share the delicious dish with us! For more information on Chef Lozada and Les Crepes, visit the restaurant website.
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:44:41-04
