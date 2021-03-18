Creating lasting connections with the S.M.I.L.E. Factor

RICHMOND, Va. -- Creating lasting connections can be difficult in this digital age. Today, former Marine, author, and mental toughness and emotional intelligence expert, Eric Rittmeyer is here to share the S.M.I.L.E. factor- a simple way to connect with people. For more information on Eric, visit his website.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 16:42:50-04
