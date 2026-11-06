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Create a Festive Holiday Look with The Butterfly Rose Florist

Holiday Arrangements from The Butterfly Rose Florist
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays are in bloom at The Butterfly Rose Florist and Gift Shop. Sean Lucy shares ideas for creating festive arrangements using traditional holiday favorites, including mixed greens, berries, pine cones, frosted accents and LED candles.

From table centerpieces to creative seasonal displays, The Butterfly Rose can customize arrangements or give existing pieces a fresh holiday look. Sean also highlights Wardrobe and Vine, a Lawrenceville boutique featuring women’s and men’s apparel, formalwear, jewelry, handbags, fragrances, children’s toys and more.

The Butterfly Rose Florist and Gift Shop

Address: 319 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, VA
Phone: 434-848-0189
Website: The Butterfly Rose Florist

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