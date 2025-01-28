Watch Now
Crater Region Job Fair

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you are seeking a job or looking for a change of career, check out the Crater Region Job Fair running til 2:00 pm this afternoon at Petersburg Public Library. Ella Dickinson, Project Manager for the City of Petersburg, called in this morning to give us the rundown on the event. For more information, visit their website.

