Crafting a healthy children's diet with Brent Bishop

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fitness expert and author Brent Bishop joins us live to share his insight and expertise on a healthy diet for kids. For more information on Brent, visit his website.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:43:24-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fitness expert and author Brent Bishop joins us live to share his insight and expertise on a healthy diet for kids. For more information on Brent, visit his website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.