Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Crafting a healthy children's diet with Brent Bishop

Fitness expert and author Brent Bishop joins us live to share his insight and expertise on a healthy diet for kids.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:43:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fitness expert and author Brent Bishop joins us live to share his insight and expertise on a healthy diet for kids. For more information on Brent, visit his website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!