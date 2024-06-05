RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association is teaming up with the Richmond Flying Squirrels to present CPR Awareness Night at the Diamond June 8th at 6:05PM. Michelle Nostheide with American Heart Association to share more along with Bruce Woodson who offered a CPR Demonstration.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 05, 2024
