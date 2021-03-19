COVID-19 and Divorce

RICHMOND, Va. -- The isolation of the pandemic has put a strain on many marriages. Today, motivational speaker and author, Dr. Willie Jolley and his wife Dee Jolley share their tips and tricks to a happy and successful marriage and their book, “Make Love, Make Money, and Make it Last!” For more information, visit Dr. Jolley’s website.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 14:13:34-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.