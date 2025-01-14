RICHMOND, Va. -- The Honorable Ellen Robertson joined us along with the Culinary Director at UGK Community First, Chef Steve Glenn, to share more about the organization’s new program and walked us through a flavor-packed, delicious recipe. For more information, visit the UGK Community First and Smart Soul Food Program websites.
Councilwoman Ellen Robertson shares more about the Smart Soul Food Program
