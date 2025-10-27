Corolla Wild Horse Fund's Fall Open House

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we caught up with Chris Winter, CEO of Corolla Wild Horse Fund. He stopped by the studio to chat about the herd, getting ready for the cooler months ahead and an upcoming open house.

The organization’s mission is to protect, conserve and responsibly manage the herd of Corolla wild horses roaming freely on the northernmost Currituck Outer Banks.

You’re invited to support their efforts at the Farm Open House happening Saturday, November 1 from 10am to 2pm at Betsy Dowdy Equine Center (102 Young Rider Lane, Grandy, NC 27939). Click here for more information about the event.

And click here to visit Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s website.

You can watch Amy Lacey’s report from her visit to the Outer Banks this summer by clicking here.