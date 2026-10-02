Cork & Courier helps toast Virginia This Morning’s 20th anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. -- No celebration is complete without some bubbly!

To recognize Virginia This Morning’s 20th anniversary, Katie Santoro, founder of Cork & Courier, visited Andrias White Murdaugh to share more about what makes the perfect toast and how they can help you take your celebration to the next level.

Cork & Courier sources responsibly farmed, thoughtfully crafted wines and brings them to your table through private tastings, curated delivery and monthly memberships.

Click here to visit their website.