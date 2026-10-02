Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Cork & Courier helps toast Virginia This Morning’s 20th anniversary

Founder Katie Santoro visited Andrias White Murdaugh to talk about what makes the perfect celebration.
Cork & Courier helps toast Virginia This Morning’s 20th anniversary
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- No celebration is complete without some bubbly!

To recognize Virginia This Morning’s 20th anniversary, Katie Santoro, founder of Cork & Courier, visited Andrias White Murdaugh to share more about what makes the perfect toast and how they can help you take your celebration to the next level.

Cork & Courier sources responsibly farmed, thoughtfully crafted wines and brings them to your table through private tastings, curated delivery and monthly memberships.

Click here to visit their website.

VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!