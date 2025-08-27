Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooking Chicken Tacos at Fire House 15 with Chef Ausar AriAnkh 

RICHMOND, Va. -- We took the show on the road and visited Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company at his kitchen at Fire House 15. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

