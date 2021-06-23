Continue your college education with Richard Bland College of William & Mary

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richard Bland College of William & Mary is a great resource for those looking for a two-year option for working adults. Jessica Noll talks with President of Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Dr. Debbie L. Sydow, who sheds light on a few of the great options and opportunities for those looking to make this step on their educational journey.

Richard Bland College of William & Mary is located at 11301 Johnson Road in Prince George, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-862-6249 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY*}

