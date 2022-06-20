Watch
Consider Bryant & Stratton College this fall

Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College Richmond, shares her insight and information on the numerous programs available at Bryant &amp; Stratton.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 14:23:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Summer is here and it’s time to consider options for this fall. Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, shares her insight and information on the numerous programs available at Bryant & Stratton. Join BSC Richmond for their Lunch and Learn on July 20th from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information about Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus or to enroll, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

