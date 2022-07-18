Watch Now
Consider a career in hospitality with Bryant & Stratton College 

Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, and Ravi Patel, Chief Executive Officer for SINA Hospitality joins us to share their insight and information on the numerous programs available at Bryant & Stratton including their hospitality programs.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Summer is here and it’s time to consider options for this fall. Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, and Ravi Patel, Chief Executive Officer for SINA Hospitality joins us to share their insight and information on the numerous programs available at Bryant & Stratton including their hospitality programs. Join BSC Richmond for their Lunch and Learn on July 20th from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Also, take part in the Sina Hospitality Career Fair happening next Wednesday, July 27th from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Midlothian. For more information about Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus or to enroll, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

