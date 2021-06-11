Consider a career in healthcare with Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re interested in a new career or education path, Bryant & Stratton College has a number of great options in high-demand fields. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, shares a few of the many programs the college has to offer, including their new Maternity Wellness Certificate program.

Beth also shares information about an upcoming Lunch and Learn for those interested in a career in healthcare. It will take place June 15th from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the BSC Richmond campus, located at 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield.

Fall 2021 classes start on Wednesday, September 8th. For more information, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}