Connecting with Russ Huesman, U of R Football Head Coach 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Football season is almost here, and the University of Richmond Spiders are ready to return to Robins Stadium for another exciting year of action on the field. Today, we connected with Head Coach, Russ Huesman who shared more.

The Spiders kick off the season at home today, August 29th against Bucknell during the annual Red Out at Robins celebration. Fans are encouraged to wear red and help create an electric atmosphere for the 6 p.m. kickoff under the lights.

Season and single-game tickets for all six home games are available now through the Robins Center Ticket Office. Robins Stadium is located at 365 College Road in Richmond. For ticket information and more call 1-877-SPIDER-1 or visit RichmondSpiders.com/tickets .

Follow the team throughout the season on social media:Instagram: @SpiderFootball

X: @URSpidersFB

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND*}