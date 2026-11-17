RICHMOND, Va. -- Conflux Dance Theater is bringing a mix of movement, music and artistic collaboration to the stage with “Interplay,” a multi-style dance performance designed to celebrate connection and the joy of dance.
The company, now approaching its fifth anniversary, was created to provide professional opportunities for Virginia dancers while producing inclusive and diverse work.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2st
Showtimes: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Location: Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education
Address: 11810 Center Street, Chester, VA
Tickets/Website: ConfluxDanceTheater.org