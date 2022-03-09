Watch
Conexus for Children’s Vision

Tim Gresham, President and CEO of Conexus, tells us how important vision is in classrooms and how Conexus is helping remove poor vision as a barrier to student success.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 09, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- One in four children has a vision problem that affects their ability to learn. Conexus is bringing healthy vision to area classrooms. Tim Gresham, President and CEO of Conexus, tells us how important vision is in classrooms and how Conexus is helping remove poor vision as a barrier to student success. VisioCheck and Mobile Vision Clinic are meeting students where they are and having an impact. For more about Conexus for Children’s Vision, please find them on the web, Facebook or Twitter.

