Concessions and more available at the University of Richmond 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nothing’s better than great food at a football game! Bill connected with _______ who shared a bit more about the concessions available at Robins Stadium. For more information, visit The University of Richmond dining website .

The Spiders kick off the season at home today, August 29th against Bucknell during the annual Red Out at Robins celebration. Fans are encouraged to wear red and help create an electric atmosphere for the 6 p.m. kickoff under the lights.

Season and single-game tickets for all six home games are available now through the Robins Center Ticket Office. Robins Stadium is located at 365 College Road in Richmond. For ticket information and more call 1-877-SPIDER-1 or visit RichmondSpiders.com/tickets .

Follow the team throughout the season on social media:Instagram: @SpiderFootball

X: @URSpidersFB

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND*}

