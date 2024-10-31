Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Community Health & Wellness Expo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anissa Turner-Randoplh and Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence stopped by to share more about the Free Community Health & Wellness Expo happening November 2nd, from 11 am until 3 pm at the Victory Theater and Event Center in Richmond. For more information visit their website.

