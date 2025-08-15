RICHMOND, Va. -- Timika Cousin-Thompson, CEO of The Faces Behind a Purpose For You joined us to share more about the organization’s Community Give Back with a Purpose. It’s happening August 16th from 10 am until 2 pm at Eastern Henrico Recreation Field. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Timika Cousin-Thompson, CEO of The Faces Behind a Purpose For You joined us to share more about the organization’s Community Give Back with a Purpose. It’s happening August 16th from 10 am until 2 pm at Eastern Henrico Recreation Field. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.