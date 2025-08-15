Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Give Back with a Purpose

RICHMOND, Va. -- Timika Cousin-Thompson, CEO of The Faces Behind a Purpose For You joined us to share more about the organization’s Community Give Back with a Purpose. It’s happening August 16th from 10 am until 2 pm at Eastern Henrico Recreation Field. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

