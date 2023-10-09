Community Calendar: Walk N Roll and Friendship Fair

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Friendship Circle of Virginia is hosting its 3rd Annual Walk N Roll and Friendship Fair on Sunday November 19th at 1 PM. For more information, visit their website.
