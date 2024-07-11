Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Community Building and Summer Programming from The Hof

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 11, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Natalie McNamera, Managing Partner at The Hof joined us to share more about the great events and activities happening all summer. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!